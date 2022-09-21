Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Chhello Show: Director Pan Nalin opens up on how his film beat The Kashmir Files and RRR in Oscars' race

The director Chhello Show has opened up about how his films have beat highly-anticipated films like RRR and The Kashmir Files.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Chhello Show: Director Pan Nalin opens up on how his film beat The Kashmir Files and RRR in Oscars' race
The Last Film, RRR

Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has stunned every Indian moviegoer by becoming India's entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards. For months, the audience, and trade experts were assuming and rooting for other big films for the Oscars, such as Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

The selection of Chhello Show for the Oscars came as a surprise to many people. The director of the film, Pan Nalin shared his view about achieving this milestone. While speaking to the Times of India, Nalin was asked about his view about beating the biggest contenders in the Oscars race. Nalin stated, "I am sorry, I can't comment on that. It's a question to the jury which comprised 17 people. It was a unanimous choice. I can assume the reason to be only the fact that the jury was pleasantly surprised with my film. They had seen the other films that the media was talking about for 2 days, as India's Oscar entries- The Kashmir Files, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

READ: Who is Pan Nalin, director whose film Chhello Show got picked as India's official entry to Oscars

Pan even added that Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker predicted months ago that, they will go to the Oscars. "He (Ashutosh) said 'pack your bags, you guys are going to the Oscars.' This happened 5 months ago. We laughed then and forgot about it. Aaj yaad aa raha hai." 

On Tuesday, September 20, the Film Federation of India, in a surprising move, selected the 2021 Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show to represent India at the Academy Awards 2023. The other films which were said to be in contention were SS Rajamouli's RRR, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and others.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.