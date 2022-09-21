Chhello Show: Director Pan Nalin opens up on how his film beat The Kashmir Files and RRR in Oscars' race

The Last Film, RRR

Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has stunned every Indian moviegoer by becoming India's entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards. For months, the audience, and trade experts were assuming and rooting for other big films for the Oscars, such as Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The selection of Chhello Show for the Oscars came as a surprise to many people. The director of the film, Pan Nalin shared his view about achieving this milestone. While speaking to the Times of India, Nalin was asked about his view about beating the biggest contenders in the Oscars race. Nalin stated, "I am sorry, I can't comment on that. It's a question to the jury which comprised 17 people. It was a unanimous choice. I can assume the reason to be only the fact that the jury was pleasantly surprised with my film. They had seen the other films that the media was talking about for 2 days, as India's Oscar entries- The Kashmir Files, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Pan even added that Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker predicted months ago that, they will go to the Oscars. "He (Ashutosh) said 'pack your bags, you guys are going to the Oscars.' This happened 5 months ago. We laughed then and forgot about it. Aaj yaad aa raha hai."

On Tuesday, September 20, the Film Federation of India, in a surprising move, selected the 2021 Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show to represent India at the Academy Awards 2023. The other films which were said to be in contention were SS Rajamouli's RRR, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and others.