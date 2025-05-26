She recalled that talking to this person, who had a similar condition and even the same doctor, provided her with clarity.

TV actress Chhavi Mittal recently shared her experience with breast cancer diagnosis, revealing how a lengthy conversation with someone instilled confidence in her. She recalled that talking to this person, who had a similar condition and even the same doctor, provided her with clarity. In a recent podcast, Chhavi revealed that it was Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whom she spoke to during the initial days of fear after her cancer diagnosis. This conversation seemingly helped Mittal cope with her situation.

“The first person I called put me through to Tahira Kashyap. I had a long chat with her the next day. She put in a lot of confidence in me,” Chhavi shared emotionally. “Her cancer was very similar to mine. The surgery was similar, even the doctors were the same. She told me what to expect and how to go about it. That gave me a lot of clarity,” she was quoted as saying in a podcast interview hosted by Shardul Pandit.

During the conversation, Chhavi recalled how her doctor seemed hesitant to break the news of her cancer diagnosis. She said her doctor offered reassurances that everything would be alright, however, Chhavi sought clarity on her condition. After hearing the shocking news, she proceeded to attend script narration before processing her emotions. She went home and broke the news to her husband asking to get her a beer in the heartbreaking moment. As her husband’s tears welled up his eyes, she offered words of comfort and support. “He had tears in his eyes, held my hand and said, ‘We will get through this.’ I said, ‘Of course,’” she added.

Chhavi received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2022, it was a routine check-up that was prompted by a pulled chest muscle from working out. Unfortunately, the MRI led to the discovery of a tumour in her breast. Subsequent biopsy confirmed Stage II, Grade I breast cancer. Now, she is fully recovered from cancer and has been working towards her fitness goals. Currently, she is undergoing a rigorous 10-year hormone therapy regimen. Meanwhile, she is married to director Mohit Hussein and has two children, a son Arham and a daughter Areeza.