Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi hit the screens on February 6 and, over its first 11 days, managed to earn a commendable Rs 128.85 crore. However, Chhaava, which released just eight days later on February 14, has taken the box office by storm.

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava have both made strong impacts at the box office, each with their own unique story of success. Released just days apart, these films have captured audiences' attention and stirred up some interesting comparisons in terms of box office performance.

Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi hit the screens on February 6 and, over its first 11 days, managed to earn a commendable Rs 128.85 crore. The film, which has gained traction among his loyal fanbase, showcases Ajith in a powerful role, pushing his film to significant earnings during its opening days.

However, Chhaava, which released just eight days later on February 14, has taken the box office by storm, surpassing expectations within a much shorter time frame. In just three days, Vicky Kaushal’s historical action drama has already crossed Rs 100 crore, an impressive feat by any standards.

The film’s narrative, which focuses on the legendary warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been driving audiences to the theatres in droves. The film’s stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, combined with the powerful performance of Vicky Kaushal, has contributed to the film’s roaring success.

As per Sacnilk.com, Chhaava had an amazing start, earning Rs 68 crore net in India in its first two days alone. The film’s momentum didn’t slow down, with Sunday seeing packed theatres across the country.

On its third day, it collected an estimated Rs 50 crore, bringing its total to Rs 118 crore net for its opening weekend. The film’s strong numbers reflect not just the anticipation surrounding its release, but also the power of its historical subject matter, which resonates deeply with audiences.

Chhaava’s decision to postpone its release from December 6 to February 14 worked in its favour.

While Vidaamuyarchi has had a solid run since its release, Chhaava’s rapid rise at the box office in just a few days is hard to ignore. Both films are proving to be major successes in their own right, but the early days of Chhaava suggest that it may be the new box office king in the making.