Before Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 had earned over Rs 600 crore in India. Talking about the worldwide collections, Chhaava has grossed Rs 807.40 crore globally and is the highest-grossing Indian and Hindi film of 2025.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical action drama Chhaava was released in the original Hindi version on February 14 and the dubbed Telugu version on March 7. The Laxman Utekar film also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, Neil Bhoopalam as Prince Muhammad Akbar, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum among others.

Even after the Vicky Kaushal film started streaming on Netflix from April 11, Chhaava has been running in the theatres in its tenth week. The film has broken several records at the box office and has now become the third Bollywood film to enter the Rs 600-crore club in India after Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's action thriller Jawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer and Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy Stree 2.

In its 64 days, Chhaava has earned Rs 601.1 crore net in India. Out of these massive earnings, Rs 585.23 crore came from the original Hindi version and Rs 15.87 crore came from the dubbed Telugu version. The 2023 release Jawan had minted Rs 640.25 crore net in India with Hindi version contributing Rs 582.31 crore, Tamil version earning Rs 30.08 crore, and Telugu version collecting Rs 27.86 crore. The 2024 film Stree 2 had earned Rs 627.02 crore net in India, all coming from the Hindi version alone.

Talking about the worldwide collections, Chhaava has grossed Rs 807.40 crore globally and is the highest-grossing Indian and Hindi film of 2025. The only Bollywood film that can challenge these records this year is War 2. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the spy thriller releases in cinemas on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

