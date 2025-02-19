On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti on Wednesday, Chhaava has earned more than its opening day collections. Vicky Kaushal portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical actioner.

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, the historical actioner Chhaava is taking the box office by storm in its first week. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the film had earned Rs 166 crore net in India and grossed Rs 228 crore worldwide in its first five days.

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhaava broke records on its sixth day on Wednesday, February 19. On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, the film saw packed theatres and earned Rs 32 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This is even more than what the film had earned on first day in India (Rs 31 crore). This takes the film's six-day total to Rs 198 crore net in India and Rs 260 crore globally. Thus, Chhaava has now also become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film, which is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava, also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

It is expected that the historical action film will surpass Uri: The Surgical Strike and become Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing film in its second weekend. The 2019 war drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, had earned Rs 240 crore net in India and Rs 340 crore gross worldwide. While Uri was just made in Rs 40 crore, Chhaava has a much higher budget of around Rs 130 crore.

The recent blockbuster is the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Laxman Utekar following their successful romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, went on to become a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore gross worldwide.