Chethana Raj death: Case registered against hospital for medical negligence

Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old Kannada actress breathed her last while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Monday, March 16. In a further development, a medical negligence case has been registered against Dr. Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar based on the complaint by Varadaraju, Chethana's father.

Vinayak Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Bengaluru was quoted saying, "This is a medical negligence case. An unnatural death report is awaited, and a case has been registered against Dr. Shetty's Cosmetic Centre over suspicion of her death. We have registered a case, however, no arrests have been made yet because action will be initiated after the medical report is submitted", as per an NDTV report.

It is being reported that Chethana had asked her parents for permission to undergo fat surgery but the family had declined her, but the actress still went further against her parents and opted for the fat removal surgery. Chethana reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest which occurred due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.

As per a report in IANS, after her daughter's death, her father Varadaraju had said, "My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment. My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends."



He added, "Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member she had come for the surgery. I will initiate legal action against hospital authorities." After his complaint, an FIR has been filed against the hospital and it has been shut down.

For the unversed, Chethana Raj had acted in popular serials Geetha, Doresaani, and Olavina Nildana. She had also acted in Havayaami, a Kannada movie.