Chethana Raj death: Actor's uncle discloses someone told her to lose weight

Credit: ANI/Twitter

Kannada actor Chethana Raj’s death came as a shock to the whole entertainment industry. Fans have been expressing their condolences ever since the news circulated on social media. Some of them are still not able to believe that the actress is no more.

For the unversed, Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old actress breathed her last while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Monday, March 16. While talking about the same, her uncle Rajappa revealed what went wrong during her surgery.

In an interview with IndiaToday, he stated, “She is my younger brother’s daughter and she was a Kannada TV actress. Somebody had told her to reduce weight as she appeared fat. So, she went to Shetty Hospital to remove the excess fat. The hospital is not equipped with an ICU. After the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs. Later, they shifted her to another hospital nearby where she was declared ‘brought dead’.”

Meanhwile, a medical negligence case has been registered against Dr. Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar based on the complaint by Varadaraju, Chethana's father.

Vinayak Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Bengaluru was quoted saying, "This is a medical negligence case. An unnatural death report is awaited, and a case has been registered against Dr. Shetty's Cosmetic Centre over suspicion of her death. We have registered a case, however, no arrests have been made yet because action will be initiated after the medical report is submitted", as per an NDTV report.

It is being reported that Chethana had asked her parents for permission to undergo fat surgery but the family had declined her, but the actress still went further against her parents and opted for the fat removal surgery. Chethana reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest which occurred due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.

As per a report in IANS, after her daughter's death, her father Varadaraju had said, "My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment. My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends."

He added, "Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member she had come for the surgery. I will initiate legal action against hospital authorities." After his complaint, an FIR has been filed against the hospital and it has been shut down.

For the unversed, Chethana Raj had acted in popular serials Geetha, Doresaani, and Olavina Nildana. She had also acted in Havayaami, a Kannada movie.