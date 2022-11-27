Chetan Bhagat issues statement amid social media feud with Urfi Javed, says 'there’s nothing wrong in...'

Chetan Bhagat-Urfi Javed/File photos

After the social media sensation Urfi Javed called the famous author Chetan Bhagat a' pervert' and asked him to 'stop promoting rape culture', the latter has now issued a statement. The whole uproar between the two began when Chetan mentioned at an event that Urfi is 'distracting youth' with her semi-nude photos.

During an Aaj Tak event, talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rhe hain...crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are hitting likes on photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

The Bigg Boss OTT participant got offended after Chetan's video talking about her went viral. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared the screenshots of the author's chat with multiple women during the #MeToo movement when he was also accused of flirting with girls half his age.



READ | Urfi Javed shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages during #MeToo after author says she is 'distracting' youth

Along with the screenshots, Urfi wrote, "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault."

Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

Now, on Sunday, November 27, Chetan Bhagat took to his Twitter account and issued a statement that read, "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie. Also a Non-issue. Haven’t criticised anyone. And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."