Chennai Super Kings' this star cricketer to make acting debut with Tamil film; his name is...

Former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings's dearly loved Chinna Thala Suresh Raina is to make his debut as an actor in a Tamil film that is to be directed by director Logan.

The film, which will be based on cricket and which is being tentatively referred to as Production Number One, is to be produced by producer Saravana Kumar, whose production house called Dream Knight Stories (DKS) was officially launched on Friday evening in Chennai. Cricketer Shivam Dube, who plays the role of a pinch hitter for the Chennai Super Kings, officially unveiled the name of the production house and its logo.

Suresh Raina, who is in Amsterdam with his family on a holiday, joined the event through a video call. Raina said he wanted to be at the event but said that he could not make it as he had been informed a little late.

When Raina was asked what had made him to pick Tamil and the production house DKS for making his debut as an actor, he replied, "I think DKS has a good director and first of all when the director told me the story, it was very close to us. Then being a cricket movie, it has to start from Tamil Nadu because we have been playing a lot of matches for CSK over the years and they have a lot of love, liking and a lot of affection."

On a lighter note, Shivam Dube was asked what sort of an actor he would be, if he had become one and the pinch hitter for Chennai Super Kings had said he would have been a romantic hero. When Raina was asked the same question, he said, "I think I will be a very good singer. Having a guitar in my hand. Making a nice dosa for my team mates. Enjoy having rasam rice. I will be chilled out. No stress."

Raina went on to add with a laugh, "He (Shivam Dube) can be a romantic actor, I can be a romantic singer. So, we can gel along."

