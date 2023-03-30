Search icon
Chennai hall slammed for not allowing poor family to watch Pathu Thala despite buying tickets, issues clarification

Chennai's Rohini Silver Screen was criticised for not permitting a poor family inside to watch Pathu Thala even though they had tickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Rohini Silver Screen in Chennai courted a controversy during Pathu Thala screening

Tamil film Pathu Thala was released in theatres on Thursday, March 30. The film saw good response from the audience as many fans of the lead star Silambarasan thronged the theatres. However, the experience turned sour for one family in Chennai. A viral video showed a poor family – including kids – being turned away from a cinema hall in the city despite buying tickets.

The video, shared widely on social media on Thursday evening, shows the family urging the cinema officials at Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screen to allow them inside in time for the show. They even show that they have bought the tickets for the show. The video, captured by an onlooker, shows even those gathered with the family requesting cinema officials to let the family inside as they have tickets.

The cinema officials can be seen dismissing the family and asking them to go away. The video went viral with many claiming the family was turned away due to their economic status. Calling it discrimination, many advocated that the theatre’s license should be cancelled. “Chennai Rohini theatre same on India cancel the theatre licences sc fill the case,” read one angry tweet.

Later in the day, Rohini Silver Screen issued a statement clarifying that the family was not allowed as the film is U/A certified and they had kids under 12 with them. “We have taken note of the situation that has unfolded in our premises today morning before the screening of Pathu Thala Movie. A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch 'Pathu Thala' movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 can not be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Our ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10,” read the statement.

The theatre added that the issue was taken out of context and the same family was later permitted to watch the film. “However since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a different perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law and order problem and to desensitivise the matter, the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time. The video of the family watching the movie is attached below,” the statement concluded. A tweet from the cinema chain showed the same family enjoying the film.

Pathu Thala, directed by Krishna, is a neo-noir action thriller that stars Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Anu Sithara, Teejay Arunasalam, Kalaiyarasan and Redin Kingsley.

