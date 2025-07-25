ChatGPT maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets AR Rahman, teams up for AI-driven global band project: Know what is Secret Mountain

Rahman initially shared the concept of the Secret Mountain in a February 2024 video. The preview featured Luna, a fictional character who travels into a virtual world and connects with diverse musical personas from around the globe.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco on Friday. Sam Altman is considered one of the leading figures in the boom of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AR Rahman met Altman to discuss 'Secret Mountain', the singer's virtual global brand. The 'Jai Ho' singer and the Open AI CEO also discussed and explored ways to empower Indian creators while also tackling generational challenges using Artificial Intelligence.

What is AR Rahman’s ‘Secret Mountain’ project with Sam Altman?

Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a photo from his meeting with Sam Altman. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office ...we discussed 'Secret Mountain", our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward."



What is Secret Mountain?



Rahman initially shared the concept of the Secret Mountain in a February 2024 video. The preview featured Luna, a fictional character who travels into a virtual world and connects with diverse musical personas from around the globe. The video showcased the project’s potential inclusion of cultural connections to digital tech in an immersive setting. Secret Mountain aims to provide a collaborative and technology-driven environment for global music exchange, bringing together musicians and mentors from multiple countries.



AR Rahman’s Wondrment Tour

AR Rahman is currently on the 'Wonderment Tour'. He recently performed at Takoma City in Washington. His next stop is Oakland. He will be taking his 'Wonderment Tour' to Hyderabad on November 8 at the Ramoji Film City. Excited about his gig, Rahman, in a press note, said, "With Hyderabad, there has always been a reciprocal exchange of musical energy. This concert is dedicated to those who still cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers. With 'The AR Rahman Live in Concert,' our objective is to convey that every note, every rhythm, narrates a story. I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rahman has collaborated with Nitesh Tiwari for the musical aspect of 'Ramayana', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey.



(With inputs from ANI)