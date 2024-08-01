Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, the elder brother of Kamal Haasan, was hospitalised due to age-related fatigue.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 08:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update
Charuhasan with his daughter Suhasini
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Actor Charu Haasan (also known as Charuhasan), elder brother of Kamal Haasan got hospitalised. The 93-year-old actor, still active in Tamil films was rushed to the hospital due to age-related fatigue. Charuhasan's daughter Suhasini Hasan, shared a photo of her with the veteran star from the hospital. 

    Suhasini also informed his fans and followers that the National Awardee is 'recovering well', with the love and care of doctors, nurses, and daughters. Suhasini wrote, "Vacation or do you call it medical staycation for my father. He’s recovering well. With love and care from doctors nurses and daughters." 

    As soon as Suhasini shared the photos, several admirers of the actor shared their wishes in the comment section. A netizen wrote, "My prayers for speedy recovery." Another netizen wrote, "Pls take care of him. Prayers will be with him." One of the internet users wrote, "Prayers and strong wishes to you both." A fan wrote, "Pray for his speedy recovery and May God bless always with good health and happiness always." 

    Earlier, there were reports that Charuhasan was admitted to the hospital because he was tired due to ageing reasons. As Indiaglitz Tamil reported Charuhasan's condition is now stable and he will be discharged after a few days of rest in the hospital. On the work front, Charuhasan was seen on big screens in Haraa, and he played a supporting role in the film featuring Mohan in the lead role.

    Read: Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

    Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

    Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

    Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

    Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

    'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

    'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

    This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

    This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement