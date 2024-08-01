Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, the elder brother of Kamal Haasan, was hospitalised due to age-related fatigue.

Actor Charu Haasan (also known as Charuhasan), elder brother of Kamal Haasan got hospitalised. The 93-year-old actor, still active in Tamil films was rushed to the hospital due to age-related fatigue. Charuhasan's daughter Suhasini Hasan, shared a photo of her with the veteran star from the hospital.

Suhasini also informed his fans and followers that the National Awardee is 'recovering well', with the love and care of doctors, nurses, and daughters. Suhasini wrote, "Vacation or do you call it medical staycation for my father. He’s recovering well. With love and care from doctors nurses and daughters."

As soon as Suhasini shared the photos, several admirers of the actor shared their wishes in the comment section. A netizen wrote, "My prayers for speedy recovery." Another netizen wrote, "Pls take care of him. Prayers will be with him." One of the internet users wrote, "Prayers and strong wishes to you both." A fan wrote, "Pray for his speedy recovery and May God bless always with good health and happiness always."

Earlier, there were reports that Charuhasan was admitted to the hospital because he was tired due to ageing reasons. As Indiaglitz Tamil reported Charuhasan's condition is now stable and he will be discharged after a few days of rest in the hospital. On the work front, Charuhasan was seen on big screens in Haraa, and he played a supporting role in the film featuring Mohan in the lead role.

