Charu Asopa in Rajeev Sen's favourite saree melts hearts, fans dream of their remarriage

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?
WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened
Param Sundari star Janhvi Kapoor calls out situationships, reveals why she finds them pointless: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka...'
Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react
Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home
Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...
Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...
China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping
AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done
ENTERTAINMENT
Charu Asopa flaunts a saree loved by ex-husband Rajeev Sen, sending fans into a frenzy. They flooded social media with heartfelt pleas for the two to remarry, even amid her life reboot in Bikaner.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s relationship has always kept fans hooked, and the latest vlog just added fuel to their hopes. In a YouTube video titled 'MY FAVOURITE SAREE ON CHARU', Rajeev featured his ex-wife in a look that instantly set the comment section buzzing.
Fans couldn’t hold back their emotions. One wrote, 'Dear Rajiv, just propose her once again and remarry with her. She is a genuine girl and so you.' Another shared, 'You both are actually made for each other, thank you Ziana you are the reason we can see Charu and Rajeev together.'
Many echoed the same sentiment: 'Divorce kagaz pe hote hn, dilon pe nahi,' while another said, 'Rajeev, Ziana and Charu are incomplete without you, so please stay together.'
Some even predicted, 'Mujhe lagta hai ye pehla divorced couple hoga jo fir se shaadi karega,' while countless others blessed them as the 'cutest jodi.'
Beyond the fan buzz, Charu Asopa has made some big personal changes. She shifted from Mumbai to her hometown Bikaner with daughter Ziana. The reasons were practical, sky-high living costs in Mumbai (Rs 1–1.5 lakhs per month), the stress of balancing shoots, and difficulties raising a child with nannies.
In Bikaner, Charu has started afresh. She runs her own ethnic wear line and even makes natural face packs, handling everything from sourcing to packaging. Her new home, Gharonda, is warm and welcoming, decorated with elephant motifs, a Buddha fountain, and eco-friendly solar panels.
While Charu is embracing this simpler life, fans can’t stop wishing for one thing, her reunion with Rajeev.