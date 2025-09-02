Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Charu Asopa in Rajeev Sen's favourite saree melts hearts, fans dream of their remarriage

Charu Asopa flaunts a saree loved by ex-husband Rajeev Sen, sending fans into a frenzy. They flooded social media with heartfelt pleas for the two to remarry, even amid her life reboot in Bikaner.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Charu Asopa in Rajeev Sen's favourite saree melts hearts, fans dream of their remarriage
Fans pour in love for Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s relationship has always kept fans hooked, and the latest vlog just added fuel to their hopes. In a YouTube video titled 'MY FAVOURITE SAREE ON CHARU', Rajeev featured his ex-wife in a look that instantly set the comment section buzzing.

Fans couldn’t hold back their emotions. One wrote, 'Dear Rajiv, just propose her once again and remarry with her. She is a genuine girl and so you.' Another shared, 'You both are actually made for each other, thank you Ziana you are the reason we can see Charu and Rajeev together.'

Many echoed the same sentiment: 'Divorce kagaz pe hote hn, dilon pe nahi,' while another said, 'Rajeev, Ziana and Charu are incomplete without you, so please stay together.'

Some even predicted, 'Mujhe lagta hai ye pehla divorced couple hoga jo fir se shaadi karega,' while countless others blessed them as the 'cutest jodi.'

Why Charu moved back to Bikaner

Beyond the fan buzz, Charu Asopa has made some big personal changes. She shifted from Mumbai to her hometown Bikaner with daughter Ziana. The reasons were practical, sky-high living costs in Mumbai (Rs 1–1.5 lakhs per month), the stress of balancing shoots, and difficulties raising a child with nannies.

In Bikaner, Charu has started afresh. She runs her own ethnic wear line and even makes natural face packs, handling everything from sourcing to packaging. Her new home, Gharonda, is warm and welcoming, decorated with elephant motifs, a Buddha fountain, and eco-friendly solar panels.

While Charu is embracing this simpler life, fans can’t stop wishing for one thing, her reunion with Rajeev.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
