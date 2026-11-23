Charlie Puth will make his India debut alongside Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027. The lineup also features Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. Tickets go on sale November 25 on BookMyShow.

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is set to perform in India for the first time, sharing the headline spot with British pop star Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival. The single-day music festival will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 13, 2027, bringing together international stars and homegrown musical talent. The event marks the launch of Johnnie & Co., a new cultural platform by Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water that aims to bring together music, creativity and live experiences.

Charlie Puth to make India debut after new album release

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer, known for global hits such as Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again, will finally perform in India after years of touring across international markets. His Mumbai concert will follow the release of his new album, Whatever's Clever. Joining him as the main support act, BRIT Award-winning singer Ellie Goulding will bring some of her biggest hits, including Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights, to the stage. The festival expects to draw more than 35,000 attendees.

Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali join first-wave lineup

The festival's first-wave lineup also features Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, with more performers expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and co-powered by HSBC, the event aims to bring international and Indian musicians together on one stage.

Chalie Puth on making his India debut

Expressing his excitement about his India debut, Puth said, "I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally perform in India. I can't wait to experience that connection with everyone in Mumbai and play some of my favourite songs." Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, said the festival would bring together more than 35,000 music fans for a large-scale live experience. He added that Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which has hosted several major international concerts, was an ideal venue for the inaugural edition.

Johnnie & Co. Festival ticket sale details

The festival is part of a larger cultural initiative planned for 2027, bringing together creators, athletes, designers and audiences under Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water's 'Keep Walking' philosophy. Tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. The HSBC pre-sale will run from November 23 to 24, 2026, followed by the general sale on November 25.

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