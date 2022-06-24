Search icon
Charlie Puth, BTS member Jungkook's bromance in new song Left and Right sets internet on fire

In a previous video that Charlie Puth posted on Twitter, he phones Jungkook and requests that he attempt performing the song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Charlie Puth/Instagram

The teaser for Charlie Puth's collaboration with BTS's Jungkook on the music video Left And Right was released yesterday. In the clip, the performers display their bromance while singing the upbeat love song while dressed in matching pink and white outfits. In a previous video that Charlie posted on Twitter, he phones Jungkook and requests that he attempt performing the song.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charlie Puth wrote, “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now that the song is out, fans have flooded Twitter in appreciation. Take a look:

 

 

At the concert, during an interview with the radio station, the 30-year-old singer was asked the question if he is going to collaborate with RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. The interviewer asked him, "Fans think you have a collab with BTS. They are going crazy."

To which, Charlie said, "I heard that too. Everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. They legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out", without realising that he has actually revealed that the collaboration between the two artists is set to revealed soon.

When he was further asked, "okay so there is a collab with", Charlie just stood there in silence and didn't react. The video has been shared by a BTS fan on Twitter with the caption, "Help he really told us about the Collab coming" and in the further tweet, they wrote, "The silence is taking me out" with a crying face emoji.

For the unversed, Team leader RM Namjoon responded to rumours that BTS was taking a break. He claimed that while the announcement was intended to refer to band members working on personal projects in addition to group ones, it was misunderstood.

