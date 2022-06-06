Charlie Puth confirms his collaboration with BTS? ARMY reacts

Charlie Puth-BTS/Instagram

Popular American singer Charlie Puth accidentally revealed his collaboration with the South Korean boy band BTS recently. The musician was attending the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert, an annual day-long concert produced by Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM at Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Saturday, June 4.

At the concert, during an interview with the radio station, the 30-year-old singer was asked the question if he is going to collaborate with RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. The interviewer asked him, "Fans think you have a collab with BTS. They are going crazy."

To which, Charlie said, "I heard that too. Everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. They legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out", without realising that he has actually revealed that the collaboration between the two artists is set to revealed soon.

When he was further asked, "okay so there is a collab with", Charlie just stood there in silence and didn't react. The video has been shared by a BTS fan on Twitter with the caption, "Help he really told us about the Collab coming" and in the further tweet, they wrote, "The silence is taking me out" with a crying face emoji.

June 5, 2022

The clip has gone viral on the internet now with ARMY, the official fandom of BTS, reacting to the same. One fan wrote, "Well, I’m glad that he doesn’t know the date, otherwise he would have announced that at well", while another wrote, "5 more seconds they talked about it and he would've revealed the date".



Meanwhile, BTS is all set to release its upcoming album titled Proof on June 10. The album would contain a mix of their popular old superhit tracks and some new tracks composed by the band for their fans.