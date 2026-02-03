FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?

Rajpal Yadav in legal trouble: Delhi High Court orders comedian to surrender in cheque bounce cases, details inside

Veteran music composer SP Venkatesh passes away at 70 due to cardiac arrest; gave many hit songs for Mammootty, Mohanlal

T20I World Cup 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?

'Urged immediate action': India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia's Melbourne

Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, built his mother's sewing business into India's largest garment maker, net worth is Rs 28000 crore

Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes? Rail Minister Vaishnaw says high-speed corridor to cut travel time 'drastically'

Chappell Roan breaks silence on backlash over topless look at Grammys 2026: 'Don't think this is that outrageous'

Who is Anushka Sharma? Know all about Gujarat Giants player who is a superfan of Virat Kohli

Rajinikanth honours Chennai sanitation worker, gifts gold chain for...'It’s inspiring to see...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajpal Yadav in legal trouble: Delhi High Court orders comedian to surrender in cheque bounce cases, details inside

Delhi High Court orders Rajpal Yadav to surrender in cheque bounce cases

T20I World Cup 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?

T20I WC 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?

Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, built his mother's sewing business into India's largest garment maker, net worth is Rs 28000 crore

Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, heads India's largest garment maker

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Chappell Roan breaks silence on backlash over topless look at Grammys 2026: 'Don't think this is that outrageous'

Chappell Roan sparked intense debate after arriving at Grammy Awards 2026 in a sheer red Mugler dress. When Roan removed its flowing cape, it revealed that the bodice fabric was attached to two nipple rings, leaving her chest and back fully exposed.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 05:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Chappell Roan breaks silence on backlash over topless look at Grammys 2026: 'Don't think this is that outrageous'
Chappell Roan at Grammy Awards 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Musicisan Chappell Roan addressed the online storm around her 'topless' red carpet appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards with a mix of humour and defiance, saying she was "giggling" at the reaction to what quickly became one of the night's most talked-about looks. Roan, who had won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, sparked intense debate after arriving at music's biggest night in a sheer red Mugler dress. When Roan removed its flowing cape, it revealed that the bodice fabric was attached to two nipple rings, leaving her chest and back fully exposed. The look drew both praise and criticism across social media platforms.

Responding to the chatter, the 27-year-old singer shared her thoughts on Instagram. "Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she wrote, adding, "The look's actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it's really fun and silly." She added a note of gratitude to the Recording Academy and voters, thanking the Grammys for having her.

Roan, who was also nominated for Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance, remained a focal point throughout the evening. Fellow nominee Sabrina Carpenter even joked that photographers seemed calmer than usual. "You guys are so quiet this year," Carpenter told them on the red carpet, as per E! News. The moment echoed Roan's earlier confrontations with photographers. 

In October 2024, she called out a photographer at Olivia Rodrigo's concert film premiere, accusing him of being disrespectful to her at a Grammys after-party. A month earlier, she publicly clapped back at another photographer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after he allegedly shouted at her. Later explaining her reaction in an interview, Roan said red carpets can feel overwhelming. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying," she said, as per E! News, adding, "You don't get to yell at me like that."

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?
Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about next Manipur CM
Rajpal Yadav in legal trouble: Delhi High Court orders comedian to surrender in cheque bounce cases, details inside
Delhi High Court orders Rajpal Yadav to surrender in cheque bounce cases
Veteran music composer SP Venkatesh passes away at 70 due to cardiac arrest; gave many hit songs for Mammootty, Mohanlal
Veteran music composer SP Venkatesh passes away at 70 due to cardiac arrest
T20I World Cup 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?
T20I WC 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?
'Urged immediate action': India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia's Melbourne
India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement