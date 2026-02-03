Chappell Roan breaks silence on backlash over topless look at Grammys 2026: 'Don't think this is that outrageous'

Chappell Roan sparked intense debate after arriving at Grammy Awards 2026 in a sheer red Mugler dress. When Roan removed its flowing cape, it revealed that the bodice fabric was attached to two nipple rings, leaving her chest and back fully exposed.

Musicisan Chappell Roan addressed the online storm around her 'topless' red carpet appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards with a mix of humour and defiance, saying she was "giggling" at the reaction to what quickly became one of the night's most talked-about looks. Roan, who had won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, sparked intense debate after arriving at music's biggest night in a sheer red Mugler dress. When Roan removed its flowing cape, it revealed that the bodice fabric was attached to two nipple rings, leaving her chest and back fully exposed. The look drew both praise and criticism across social media platforms.

Responding to the chatter, the 27-year-old singer shared her thoughts on Instagram. "Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she wrote, adding, "The look's actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it's really fun and silly." She added a note of gratitude to the Recording Academy and voters, thanking the Grammys for having her.

Roan, who was also nominated for Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance, remained a focal point throughout the evening. Fellow nominee Sabrina Carpenter even joked that photographers seemed calmer than usual. "You guys are so quiet this year," Carpenter told them on the red carpet, as per E! News. The moment echoed Roan's earlier confrontations with photographers.

In October 2024, she called out a photographer at Olivia Rodrigo's concert film premiere, accusing him of being disrespectful to her at a Grammys after-party. A month earlier, she publicly clapped back at another photographer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after he allegedly shouted at her. Later explaining her reaction in an interview, Roan said red carpets can feel overwhelming. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying," she said, as per E! News, adding, "You don't get to yell at me like that."

