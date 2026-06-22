Chaos at Diljit Dosanjh's San Francisco concert as man carrying Khalistan flag breaches security: Watch

Diljit Dosanjh's San Francisco concert was briefly disrupted after a man carrying a Khalistan flag allegedly rushed onto the stage.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in San Francisco was briefly interrupted after a man carrying a Khalistan flag allegedly made his way onto the stage during the performance.

The incident took place at the Chase Center in California, where Diljit was performing as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour 2026. Videos from the concert, which have since gone viral on social media, captured the unexpected disruption.

In the footage, Diljit can be seen dancing on stage before suddenly stepping back after noticing a man waving a Khalistan flag nearby. The singer immediately distanced himself from the individual as security personnel rushed in and restrained him.

The videos further show the man being escorted out of the venue. Some clips circulating online also appear to show local police officers detaining the individual outside the performance area. According to reports, the man was subsequently arrested.

Similar Incident Reported During Canada Concert

This is not the first time Diljit's concerts abroad have reportedly witnessed such disruptions.

Earlier this year, during the Canadian leg of the Aura World Tour, a section of attendees allegedly raised pro-Khalistan slogans and displayed separatist flags inside the venue. Security personnel reportedly removed those involved to prevent further disturbance during the show.

Diljit Previously Addressed The Issue

Following the Canada incident, Diljit had shared a message on Instagram Stories, clarifying that his objection was not towards any particular flag or banner but towards actions that disrupted the experience of concertgoers.

"Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated," he had written.

He further added, "This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don't spread fake narratives. I've been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore. Thank you. Love & peace."

SFJ Controversy Last Year

Diljit had also found himself at the centre of a separate controversy in October 2025 after appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. During the episode, he touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet, prompting criticism from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organisation linked to the pro-Khalistan movement.

According to NDTV, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accused Diljit of disrespecting victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots through the gesture. The group also reiterated allegations against Amitabh Bachchan over remarks allegedly made in 1984, claims that the veteran actor had denied at the time.

Despite the recurring controversies, Diljit's Aura World Tour has continued to draw large crowds across international venues.