Chandramukhi 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s horror comedy

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 is all set for an OTT release.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently impressed fans with her performance in the movie Chandramukhi 2. The actress’ movie received positive response from the audience and is now all set to entertain the audience from the comfort of their homes. 

On Friday, Netflix took its Twitter and shared an exciting news for Kangana Ranaut fans. The OTT platform shared the poster of Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 and wrote, “Screaming : Cause Chandramukhi is going to have us on our edge of our seats soon! Chandramukhi 2, streams from 26th Oct on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! #Chandramukhi2OnNetflix.” 

Netizens also shared theri excitement for the movie’s OTT release. One of the comments read, “can’t wait for it.” Another wrote, “just can’t wait to see our queen.“ Another fan wrote, “can’t wait, the duo looks fire.” Another wrote, “excited omg (fire emojis).” 

Helmed by P. Vasu, the film is a sequel to 2005 Tamil hit Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika. The sequel stars Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence along with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Subiksha Krishnan, Srishti Dange and Vadivelu in the supporting roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office despite positive response from the audience and collected Rs 51.7 crore worldwide.

Talking about her comparisons with Jyotika, Kangana Ranaut said, “I am a fan of Jyotika ma’am’s Chandramukhi myself. However, unlike before, I am playing the real Chandramukhi in this film. I am not the one who gets possessed by Chandramukhi. That’s the difference. My character will reveal why she became a ghost in the first place. Lakshmi Menon’s character is the one which is inspired by Jyotika Ma’am’s character. What I am doing in the film is playing the original Chandramukhi.” 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Tejas which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 27. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film also stars Varun Mitra and Anshula Chauhan in key roles.

