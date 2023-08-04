Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

Kangana Ranaut is ready to scare her fans with the horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2, and the first look of the actress as haunted beauty will be out soon. Meanwhile here's a glimpse of Kangana as Chandramukhi

P Vasu's popular horror-comedy Chandramukhi will return with the second instalment, Chandramukhi 2, and the makers hinted at unveiling Chandramukhi aka Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited look.

The producers of the upcoming horror-comedy released a video which comprises a showreel of Kangana's popular characters from Fashion, Raaz 2, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, Manikarnika and ends with a tease of Kangana's look from Chandramukhi 2. Kangana's wide eyes as the dancer Chandramukhi with the spooky background sound of ghungroo gives the perfect build-up for the film. The makers will unveil Kangana's look from the film tomorrow (August 5) at 11 am.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was released, netizens expressed their views about Kangana playing the titular character of Chandramukhi 2. A fan wrote, "Internet gonna break tomorrow." Another fan wrote, "Definitely it will be a blockbuster." A netizen wrote, "I am thrilled wow what a introduction."

Chandramukhi 2 will be a direct sequel to the 2005 blockbuster film. The prequel starred Rajinikanth as Dr. Saravanan and Vettaiyan Raja, with Jyotika as the titular character Chandramukhi. In the sequel, Ragava Lawrence replaced Rajinikanth as Vettaiyan Raja, and Kangana replaced Jyotika as the haunted spirit of Chandramukhi.

The Tamil film was the remake of the Malayalam superhit Manichitrathazhu (1993). The Malayalam film was even remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu also stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, Chandramukhi 2 will have a Ganesh Chaturthi release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.