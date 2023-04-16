Search icon
Chandra Bose gifts pen he used to write Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu to Telugu Indian Idol contestant Soujanya

Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu's lyricist Chandra Bose gifts his pen to Telugu Indian Idol 2 contestant Soujanya Bhagavathula.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Chandra Bose gifts pen he used to write Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu to Telugu Indian Idol contestant Soujanya
Lyricist Chandra Bose-Soujanya Bhagavathula

Telugu Indian Idol 2 is a singing reality show where singing talent from across the world competes for the title. The show was recently graced by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandra Bose who came on the show as a special guest. The lyricist even gifted the pen he used to write the lyrics for his Academy Award-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR to a contestant whose performance won his heart.

The latest episode of Telugu Indian Idol  2 saw the incredible showcase of talent and passion of the 9 contestants as they performed some of the most iconic Telugu songs. However, what caught the attention of the chief guest, lyricist Chandra Bose was Soujanya Bhagavathula's performance. She gave a powerful performance by singing a rendition of Pedave Palikina Maatalone from the Nani.

Chandra Bose was so impressed by Soujanya Bhagavathula's performance that he gave her his pen that he used to write the lyrics of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

While expressing her happiness and gratitude towards the judges and contestants Soujanya said, "I am so honored and grateful to receive this pen from Chandra Bose, sir. It is a dream come true, and I am excited to continue pursuing my passion for music and make the most of this incredible opportunity."

Chandra Bose also shared his thoughts on the episode and said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 and to see the amazing talent that the Telugu music industry has to offer. Soujanya's performance was outstanding, and I am confident she will continue to create magic through her music."

Telugu Indian Idol 2 is hosted by Sreerama Chandra. The judges of the show include singer Geetha Madhuri, composer SS Thaman, and singer Karthik. The season is being streamed on the OTT platform aha. video. By far the show has covered 15 episodes and left with 9 contestants who are competing for the trophy.

Read Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose reveals Tom Cruise's reaction to RRR's Oscars win, calls it 'a matter of happiness'

 

