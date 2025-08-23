Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers

From Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody to Diljit Dosanjh’s Chamkila, these 5 must-watch music biopics explore the lives of legendary musicians, their struggles, and the timeless power of music.

Music has the power to define generations, and the lives of iconic musicians often make for compelling stories on screen. Biopics not only celebrate their artistry but also reveal the struggles, passion, and sacrifices behind the fame. Here are five must-watch music biopics that capture the soul of legendary performers.

Bohemian Rhapsody

This Academy Award-winning film chronicles the journey of Freddie Mercury and Queen. From humble beginnings to their iconic Live Aid performance, the film celebrates Mercury’s genius while also exploring his personal battles. Rami Malek’s performance as Mercury won him global acclaim.

Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila portrays the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known as the “Elvis of Punjab.” Starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film highlights Chamkila’s meteoric rise, controversial lyrics, and tragic assassination at the age of 27. It offers a raw look at a folk icon who connected deeply with the masses.

Rocketman

A dazzling and emotional journey into the life of Elton John, Rocketman blends fantasy with reality. It explores his rise to stardom, struggles with addiction, and eventual triumph through music. Taron Egerton’s portrayal and the vibrant musical numbers make it a heartfelt tribute.

Ray

Jamie Foxx’s Oscar-winning performance as Ray Charles brings alive the story of the legendary American musician. The film dives deep into his blindness, personal hardships, and musical genius, showing how Charles revolutionised soul music forever.

Elvis

A vibrant and emotional portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. The film captures his journey to fame, his complex relationship with his manager, and the heavy cost of superstardom. Austin Butler’s powerful performance earned worldwide acclaim.

ALSO READ: 6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai