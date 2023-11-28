Headlines

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Kaala steers his way through the underbelly of the Punjab music industry– through politics, business feuds and family history. Chamak is a power-packed musical thriller with 14 artists and 28 songs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Chamak follows the story of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh – the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance.

What follows is non-stop action as Kaala steers his way through the underbelly of the Punjab music industry– through politics, business feuds and family history. Chamak is a power-packed musical thriller with 14 artists and 28 songs.

Talking about the trailer, Director, Rohit Jugraj says, "Today marks a proud moment for the entire team of Chamak. Three years of hard work culminated in the release of our labor of love, Chamak. The story follows Kaala, a boy who grows up in Canada and reaches Punjab due to certain circumstances. Through Kala's journey, we delve into the depths of the Punjabi music industry, exploring its highs and lows, love and hate, and the darkness behind the bling. The trailer offers a glimpse into this musical thriller, featuring guest appearances from Punjabi music stalwarts like Gippy Garewal, Mika Singh, Kanwar Garewal, Afsana Khan, MC Square, and many more. Sony LIV's support made this 28-song, 14-artist musical thriller possible. Courage and conviction have shaped this true-blue musical, a first of its kind in our country."

Created, written and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and Sumeet Nandlal Dubey. With a special guest appearance by Gippy Grewal, Chamak features an ensemble star cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, Akasa Singh.

Chamak streaming exclusively on 7th December only on Sony LIV!

