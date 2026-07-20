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Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight for students: 'Javed wrote letter to PM'

Shabana Azmi joined the Jantar Mantar protest on July 19 to support Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. She said she and Javed Akhtar wrote to PM Narendra Modi for dialogue but received no reply.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

Chalo Sansad: Shabana Azmi joins protest, supports Sonam Wangchuk's fight for students: 'Javed wrote letter to PM'
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Veteran actor Shabana Azmi reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday, July 19, to support protesters demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. She said she joined the protest after she and lyricist Javed Akhtar did not get a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a letter they had written.

Letter to PM, then protest

Talking with The Red Mike, Shabana Azmi said both she and Javed Akhtar wrote to the PM seeking dialogue. 'Maine jo hai, Pradhan Mantri ko khat likha. Javed saab ne khat likha ki dekhiye aap sirf ek dialogue initiate kariye, press ke paas hum nahi ja rahe. Hum isko ek public matter nahi banayenge,' she said. She added that they got an acknowledgement saying a reply would come in 2 days. '2 din mein nahi aaya, 3 din mein nahi aaya, 4 din mein nahi aaya toh phir paanchwe din hum yahan aa gaye,' she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shabana Azmi also explained her recent outburst. 'Tabhi bolti hoon, jab paani hadd se guzar jaata hai.' Har choti badi par main nahi bolti hoon kyuki ab meri 75 saal umar ho gayi hai. Jab mujhe andar se koi cheez jhinjodti hai, tab main bolti hoon.'

Also read: Sahiba Bali gives first reaction to her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor after viral Lord's pic

Support for the NEET protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party is in charge of the demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Abhijeet Dipke, its founder, is going on a hunger strike. During her visit, Shabana got to know him. She had previously supported climate campaigner Sonam Wangchuk, which is why she is here. As part of the same movement, Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28. 

Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey, who were also spotted at Jantar Mantar, are two other celebrities who have expressed support. Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Omi Vaidya, Imran Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah had previously shown their support for Wangchuk and the demonstrators on social media. As of this moment, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's letter has not received an official response from the PMO.

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