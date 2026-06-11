Chahatt Khanna turns down lead role in political TV show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress' reveals real reason: 'I knew I wouldn't be able to commit'

Chahatt Khanna was offered the role of an interesting lead antogonist, but she had to decline, and revealed the real reason behind it.

Actor Chahatt Khanna has recently declined an offer to be a part of Colors' upcoming show. As per the information, Chahatt was offered a prominent role in an upcoming untitled political drama on Colors. However, despite being excited about the opportunity, Chahatt had to politely decline and even revealed the reason.

Why Chahatt rejected the political drama

Speaking about the project, Chahatt shared, "I was approached for a lead role in an upcoming political drama on Colors. It was a prime-time show and an exciting opportunity. However, television requires a significant commitment, and the makers wanted me to dedicate almost 25 days a month to the show." While the role intrigued her, Chahatt felt that she would not be able to do justice to such an intensive commitment at this stage of her career.

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Chahatt revealed she requested the makers to adjust the schedule

She further explained, "The role offered to me was that of the lead antagonist, and it was definitely an interesting character. I was genuinely keen on taking it up, but I knew I wouldn't be able to commit 25 days every month. I requested that the team adjust the schedule to around 18 shooting days, but unfortunately, that wasn't possible. Eventually, I had to turn down the offer."

Chahatt admits having immense respect for television

Despite passing on the project, Chahatt remains deeply connected to television, a medium that played a pivotal role in her career. "Television will always be my roots, and I have immense respect and love for the medium. I would have been more than happy to be a part of the show if the schedules had aligned. At the moment, though, I'm exploring different formats of entertainment and am particularly interested in reality shows," she said.

Chahatt on upcoming projects

The actress also hinted at an exciting new development. She added, "I'm currently in discussions for an upcoming reality show on Amazon Prime Video. It's still at a very early stage, so let's see how things unfold. I'm looking forward to exploring new opportunities and formats as an artist."