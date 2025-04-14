An old interview clip of Alia Bhatt has resurfaced, where she discusses her experience with comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt, the talented daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has carved out a remarkable niche for herself in Bollywood. With a career spanning over a decade, she has evolved from a promising newcomer in Student of the Year to a critically acclaimed actress. Her thought-provoking films like Highway, Raazi, and Udta Punjab have showcased her versatility and depth as a performer. Alia's dedication to her craft has earned her numerous accolades, including comparisons to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for her powerful performances.



Alia Bhatt on being called 'chaar foot ki Amitabh Bachchan'

An old interview clip of Alia Bhatt has resurfaced, where she discusses her experience with comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan after her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. During a promotional event for Darlings alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, Alia shared: "They said ye chaar foot ki Amitabh Bachchan hai, but that's a different thing."

She emphasised that what truly matters is the writing and the spirit of the character, regardless of gender. Alia highlighted that well-crafted characters can evoke strong responses from audiences: "You are talking about larger than life heroism, you can package it in woman, a transgender character like Vijay Raaz, a man... It's the spirit. People respond at the end of the day to the writing. You write a woman like that, you will get whistles. So larger than life heroism, a heroic nature should not leave the narrative of the film."





Netizens react to Alia's revelation

The resurfaced video sparked mixed reactions from netizens on Reddit. Some users joked about Ranbir Kapoor being the one who compared Alia Bhatt to Amitabh Bachchan, with one user saying, "It is RK who called her Amitabh Bachchan once. And why should anyone take seriously what he has to say about her? She needs to take several seats." Another user agreed, "Exactly. It was only RK and Madam thinks it’s the universal truth."

Some users were harshly critical, with one commenting, "Alia is way worse than KJo in self-praising. She needs to get off her high horse and take several seats. You’re not as good as you think." Another user humorously compared Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and her public image to characters in a "secret pact" to damage their goodwill.

Meanwhile, Alia has upcoming projects, including Yash Raj's spy universe film 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari and 'Love & War' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.