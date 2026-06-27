'Chaamat lagao inke gaal pe': Rakhi Sawant reacts to Pranit More's '₹370 ki biryani' row; watch viral video

Rakhi Sawant has slammed the controversial 'Rs 370 ki biryani' remark made during comedian Pranit More's show, saying the person deserved a slap.

Actor and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant has weighed in on the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral 'Rs 370 ki biryani' clip. Reacting to the row, Rakhi made a sarcastic remark before criticising the comment and saying, "Chamat lagao inko."

When asked about the controversy, Rakhi appeared surprised and said, "370 ki biryani? 560 ki biryani milti hai, 360 mein kon si biryani milti hai?"

She then took a dig at the remark, adding, "Nahi nahi, 560 ki biryani milti hai," before saying, "Chamat lagao inko."

The controversy began after a clip from Pranit More's stand-up show in Gurugram went viral on social media. During a crowd interaction segment, a man identified as Himanshu Jangra spoke about taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani.

The man then said that after paying for the meal and dropping the woman home, he expected to "recover" the money spent. "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi," he said.

The remark triggered outrage online, with many social media users accusing him of promoting misogynistic views and implying that spending money on a date entitled him to physical intimacy.

Pranit More also faced criticism for not objecting to the comments during the show and for later posting the clip online. Following the backlash, the comedian issued a public apology, admitting that he had made a "serious mistake" by not intervening and took responsibility for allowing the comments to remain part of the show.