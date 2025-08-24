Celina Jaitly visits late son’s grave, pens emotional note: 'I wished I could save him but...'

Celina Jaitly revealed that her twin pregnancy in 2017 was filled with heartbreak from the start.

Celina Jaitly has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of her life, losing her newborn son, Shamsher. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of herself with her son Arthur visiting Shamsher’s grave.

“I Wished I Could Save Him… But I Couldn’t. This photo shows me with Arthur at the grave of his #twin, Shamsher. As Sept 10, baby no. 4 Arthur’s birthday approaches, I can’t stop thinking of how things were which led to the bittersweet arrival of Master Arthur Jaitly Haag,” she wrote.

Celina revealed that her twin pregnancy in 2017 was filled with heartbreak from the start. “Had lost my dad in my 6th month of #twinpregnancy & we were still reeling from the fact that Arthur’s twin brother Shamsher had been diagnosed with a hypoplastic heart,” she shared.

The diagnosis came during a routine scan in Dubai. “It was the same doctor who had done the foetal scan for Winston and Viraaj, always jolly in Dubai. During Arthur & Shamsher’s scan he suddenly went silent for 20 mins, then asked us to return the next day with a colleague present. The following day his smile was gone, the mood sombre…”

Doctors confirmed that Shamsher had Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a rare and serious condition. “We were informed that one of the twins had #hypoplasticleftheartsyndrome (HLHS), a rare #congenital heart condition where the left side of the #heart doesn’t develop properly, making it unable to pump blood as it should.”

Despite seeing experts in Dubai, London, and India, there was no treatment possible before birth. “The most difficult part of this diagnosis was not being able to do anything while I was pregnant to help my baby. We went to the best doctors in Dubai, they referred us to London, we went to the UK, we went to India… & yet there was nothing that could be done. We endured the pregnancy in pain & prayer, hoping for a miracle. I wished there were medicines I could take, I wished there was a surgery I could go through, but there was nothing… & the chance of survival was very low.”

Celina said she had prepared for this pregnancy for years. “I had prepared for this #pregnancy 2 years in advance. I worked out, I detoxed my body, I took every vitamin prescribed so my body would be ready. God blessed us with #twinboys again… & yet the outcome was nothing like what I had prepared for, not even in the wildest of my dreams.”

Even in her grief, she found reasons to be thankful. “I am however so grateful that God did not leave us empty-handed.” Arthur, she says, still feels the absence of his twin. “I often think what life would have been had Shamsher survived. Seeing the older twins’ camaraderie, I feel Arthur misses that deeply.”

Reflecting on her journey, Celina wrote, “Congenital challenges change families forever, but they also reveal unimaginable strength. Every story of survival or loss is a reminder of how deep a parent’s love runs.