Celina Jaitly says she will keep fighting for her dignity as case against husband continues: 'Life stripped everything'

A few days ago, actress Celina Jaitly filed a lawsuit against her husband Peter Haag, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty, and molestation, seeking ₹50 crore (approximately $1.5 billion) and other damages. The case was filed before the First Class Judicial Magistrate at the Andheri Court in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The actress has now penned an emotional note, stating that despite the "turbulent storm" in her life, she will not give up and will continue to fight for herself without any support.

Celina recent post on X

On Thursday, on her X account, Celina wrote a lengthy note addressing the recent allegations and the legal case. She wrote, "In the midst of the most powerful and turbulent storm of my life, I never imagined that I would be struggling alone, without parents, without any support. I never imagined that a day would come when all the pillars of my world, on which my roof once rested—my parents, my brother, my children, and the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, and endure every hardship with me—would no longer be with me."

Showing no mercy when injustice was done to me

She continued, "Life took everything away. The people I trusted left me. The promises I believed in were silently broken. But the storm didn't drown me. It saved me. It plucked me from the violent waters onto the hot sand. It forced me to meet the woman within me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier's daughter. I was raised with courage, discipline, patience, resilience, fire, and faith. I was taught to stand up when the world tries to tear me down. To fight when my heart is breaking. To show no mercy even when I am wronged. To survive even when it seems impossible. My priority is to fight for my soldier brother, to fight for the love of my children, to fight for my dignity. In my darkest hour, Karanjawala & Company became the legal force I needed to fight for my dignity and rights. I am deeply grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. Since my case is sub judice, so I cannot comment at this time. I humbly request you not to provide any official information or statement."

She concluded, "This is for the year that won't break me. This is for the year I will rise above the storm. This is for the year I will get back everything that was taken from me. Photo: From my marriage registration."

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter in 2010. They have three sons – twin boys, Winston and Viraj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of their sons, Shamsher, died of heart disease.

She claimed that Peter called her an "alcoholic" in front of their children. She also claimed that Peter demanded expensive gifts during their marriage, painting a disturbing picture of emotional, sexual, and financial abuse.

