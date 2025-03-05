Celebrity MasterChef has been going on with fights, crazy challenges and a lot more. Contestants Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli had a major fight in which host Farah Khan intervened. Nikki Tamboli made a serious allegation on Gaurav Khanna who gave a strong reply.

Celebrity shows and reality shows are some of the major sources of entertainment for people consuming entertainment content. One such reality show with celebrities onboard is being immensely watched by viewers. Celebrity MasterChef TRPs rating are not very incredible but with online viewers it is becoming popular. Celebrity MasterChef is about celebrities showing their culinary skills live on TV. The show sees many celebrities from the entertainment industry show the other side of their life, cooking.

The show is a mix of fun and surprising moments from the live kitchen where celebs struggle to make it to the next level. As the celebs in the show are doing their best to win the hearts of both viewers and judges, contestants Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli had a major fight.

The show has Farah Khan as the host, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Vikas Khanna are the judges. Apart from Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli, other contestants of the show include Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr Faisu), Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijeet Sawant, Usha Nadkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, and Chandan Prabhakar.

Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli fight

The fight in the show began when the contestants were divided into two teams, one headed by Gaurav Khanna as its captain and the other headed by Archana Gautam as the captain. The teams were given a challenge wherein both the teams had to prepare various sets of dishes with coconut as its main ingredient. Gaurav's team consisted of Nikki, Tejasswi, and Kabita, while Archana's team included Usha Nadkarni, Faisu, and Rajiv.

The challenge included preparing a welcome drink, followed by an appetiser, a main course, and lastly, a dessert and coconut should be a part of every dish. Nikki prepared a paneer dish which came out to be a success. The show has a history of bitter rivalry between Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli with both the celebs facing several fights in the past episodes. She confidently claimed that her team's victory would be solely due to her hard work, implying that Gaurav wasn't pulling his weight. As it turned out, Archana's team emerged victorious.

A promo of Celebrity MasterChef shows host Farah Khan revealing Nikki’s point of view that Gaurav did nothing during the team’s challenge round. Nikki said that it is true. Whereas Gaurav opined that Kabita helped Nikki with making the paneer dish, and that everyone worked as a team and contributed.



Nikki's behavior towards Gaurav has sparked outrage among fans, who perceive her as arrogant, One viewers said, "ne dish accha banaya usko spoon tapping mili.” Joh hum as #gauravkhanna fans bhi maante hai ki woh khana bahut accha banati hai shayad sabse zyada Lekin zaban uff kya hee bole #CelebrityMasterChef.”

one other user wrote, “Nikki is totally irritating. She is so overconfident & she has some hatred / disregard for #GauravKhanna. I don't understand whether she is deliberately doing this or what is it, but she needs to learn some basic manners.”

The grand finale has been recorded, and the top five contestants vying for the title are Tejasswi, Nikki, Rajiv, Gaurav, and Faisu.