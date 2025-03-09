As the competition heated up, the top five finalists were announced: Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Mr. Faisu, and Rajiv Adatia. These talented celebrities fought tooth and nail to claim the coveted title.

The first season of Celebrity MasterChef India has won over the hearts of many, boasting a massive online following and sparking enthusiastic discussions among fans. Although the show hasn't dominated the TRP charts, its popularity is evident in the widespread praise for the contestants' surprising culinary skills. As the competition heated up, the top five finalists were announced: Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Mr. Faisu, and Rajiv Adatia. These talented celebrities fought tooth and nail to claim the coveted title.

Is Gaurav Khanna Crowned Winner of Celebrity MasterChef India Season 1?

In a thrilling finale, Gaurav Khanna emerged victorious, showcasing his exceptional culinary prowess and flawless technique. He has made a stunning turnaround, overcoming initial hurdles in the competition to emerge victorious in the final challenge. According to India Forums, the talented Anupamaa actor has taken home the coveted title of Celebrity MasterChef India, capping off an impressive comeback journey.

The grand finale episode promises to be an unforgettable experience, with the families of the top five finalists in attendance to cheer on their loved ones. The excitement will be further heightened by the appearance of Karan Kundrra, who will be supporting his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, one of the finalists. The contestants were tasked with replicating Chef Ranveer Brar's signature dish, Dakshin Express, which featured dry ice. Gaurav's exceptional effort in executing the dish secured his well-deserved victory.

The show featured a star-studded lineup, including Tejasswi Prakash Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Abhijeet Sawant, Ayesha Jhulka, and Chandan Prabhakar. The show is hosted by Farah Khan with judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. The show offered a thrilling blend of entertainment and culinary challenges.