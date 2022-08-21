Search icon
Celebrated Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 71

Soon after the news broke, several social media users mourned Noor's demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Nayyara Noor

Pakistani legendary singer Nayyara Noor passed away on Sunday. The singer was at the age of 71. Noor's nephew Rana Zaidi broke this news on his Twitter and left several of the singer's fans heartbroken. 

Rana tweeted about his aunt's demise and wrote, "It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ because of her melodious voice. #NayyaraNoor." 

Here's the tweet

As soon as Zaidi posted the tweet, several netizens mourned Noor's demise. A user wrote, "Aj hi sun ra tha watan ki mitti jawah rehna." Another user wrote, "Inna Lillahe wa inna elehi rajioon, really sorry for your loss." A user wrote, "Condolences to you and your family Raza. She will be remembered forever." A netizen added, "Plz accept our condolences, she was my favourite and many around the world. May she rest in peace." Actor-singer Ali Zafar wrote, "Heart breaking. I remember our last meeting and discussion at her place. She had moved beyond the worldly desires onto a serene and spiritual space with so much wisdom. She was our nightingale. May her soul rest in peace. #NayyaraNoor." 

 

Here are some reactions

The reason behind the demise is still unknown, but Noor's fans are in shock over the loss. Nayyara was conferred with the title of Bulbul-E-Pakistan along with the Pride of Performance Award by the president of Pakistan in 2006. Noor was also awarded Nigar Award in 1973. 

