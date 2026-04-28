CCTV operator arrested for watching leaked Jana Nayagan during election duty at vote-counting centre, here's what happened

The contract employee T Yuvaraj was arrested after he posted a photograph on social media showing himself watching the pirated version of Vijay's Jana Nayagan on a laptop inside the control room. He had also reportedly shared a picture of his official Election Commission identity card.

A 31-year-old contract employee has been arrested for allegedly watching a leaked version of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan while on duty at an EVM counting centre located at Anna University in Chennai, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as T Yuvaraj of Thiruvarur district, was employed by a private firm to manage CCTV surveillance at the high-security facility. The centre houses Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for five Assembly constituencies, including Mylapore and T Nagar.

According to police sources, the matter came to light after Yuvaraj posted a photograph on social media showing himself watching the pirated film on a laptop inside the control room. He had also reportedly shared a picture of his official Election Commission identity card. Acting on a complaint from a Greater Chennai Corporation official, the cybercrime wing traced the post and secured the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yuvaraj had downloaded the leaked content while on night duty on April 23. The film, starring Vijay, has been at the centre of a major piracy row following its illegal release online. The arrest follows a series of actions by the Tamil Nadu police against individuals involved in circulating the leaked footage.

Jana Nayagan could mark end of Vijay's film career and start of his political career

Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing as the Tamil superstar has entered full-time politics with the recently held Tamil Nadu elections on April 23. Vijay contested from these two seats Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which he founded in 2024. TVK fielded candidates in all 234 seats across the state in the elections.

Jana Nayagan release date finalised as May 8? Here's what we know

The much-awaited film, which was initially slated to release on January 9, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the CBFC for months. It was originally submitted in December 2025 for certification. While an initial committee suggested a U/A certificate with minor cuts, the process stalled after anonymous complaints were filed. Now, as per latest reports, Jana Nayagan might release on May 8 after the Tamil Nadu election results are declared on May 4. But no official announcement has been made yet.

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