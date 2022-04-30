Catch 2 Mermaids at the VGP Marine Kingdom Summer Carnival

With the advent of summer holidays for children, VGP Marine Kingdom is bringing down two international mermaids, who will be appearing from 22nd April to 22nd May 2022.

The VGP Marine Kingdom presents the “Tale of Mermaids”, an underwater edutainment spectacle that will feature not one but two Mermaids, four times a day, at 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, and 5 pm.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to “meet and greet” the lovely mermaids during their visit at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm

The show will be included along with the ticket price of Rs. 650/ for adults and Rs. 550 for juniors (90-125 cms).

The VGP Marine Kingdom invites all families to watch the mermaid show and enjoy their 70-meter underwater tunnel aquarium which features over 5000 aquatic creatures, sharks, rays, a draw-alive interactive aquarium, scuba diving, and souvenir shop, food court, and much more.

Double the fun by availing of their combo package at Rs. 1200/- for adults and Rs. 1100/- for kids, to enjoy the aquarium, water park, and amusement park.

Use promo code SAVE10PR for a 10% discount.

For more details contact +91 89399 32222 or visit vgpmarinekingdom.in/tickets, to book your tickets.

(Sponsored feature)