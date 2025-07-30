Twitter
'Caste is our primary enemy': Kamal Haasan reacts to shocking honour killing of 27 years old IT employee in Tamil Nadu

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has reacted to the horrific honour killing of a 27-year-old IT employee in Tamil Nadu.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 06:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has strongly reacted to the killing of a 27-year-old IT employee in Tamil Nadu. In his post on X, Haasan grieved on the demise of the young future of India, and wrote, "The honour killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh, a 27-year-old IT employee in Palayamkottai, is shocking. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and ensure they receive severe punishment. I express my deepest condolences to Kavin's grieving family and friends. All political movements must unite against the social disgrace of caste-based atrocities. We must recognise that caste is our primary enemy. We must fight until this issue is eradicated."

Who was Kavin Selva Ganesh?

The victim, Kavin Selva Ganesh, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, was allegedly murdered by a family member of a woman he had been in a long-term relationship with, as per the police. He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday, police said. The suspect, S Surjith, who has been identified as the woman's brother, is in police custody. As per Surjith's statement, he and his family were against the intercast relationship between his sister and Kavin.

Kamal Haasan films update

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life. The Mani Ratnam directorial was expected to become a raging blockbuster. Since the movie marks the return of Kamal and Mani 38 years after their iconic classic Nayakan. However, the film opened with negative reviews from critics, and the audience rejected it straightaway. Thug Life tanked, and it became his second colossal failure after Indian 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

