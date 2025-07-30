'Caste is our primary enemy': Kamal Haasan reacts to shocking honour killing of 27 years old IT employee in Tamil Nadu

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has reacted to the horrific honour killing of a 27-year-old IT employee in Tamil Nadu.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has strongly reacted to the killing of a 27-year-old IT employee in Tamil Nadu. In his post on X, Haasan grieved on the demise of the young future of India, and wrote, "The honour killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh, a 27-year-old IT employee in Palayamkottai, is shocking. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and ensure they receive severe punishment. I express my deepest condolences to Kavin's grieving family and friends. All political movements must unite against the social disgrace of caste-based atrocities. We must recognise that caste is our primary enemy. We must fight until this issue is eradicated."

பாளையங்கோட்டையில் கவின் செல்வகணேஷ் எனும் 27 வயது ஐடி ஊழியர் ஆணவப்படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்டது அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. இந்தக் கொடும்குற்றத்தைச் செய்த குற்றவாளிகளை சட்டத்தின் முன் நிறுத்தி கடுமையான தண்டனை பெற்றுத்தரவேண்டும் என தமிழக அரசை வலியுறுத்துகிறேன். கவினை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தார்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 29, 2025

Who was Kavin Selva Ganesh?

The victim, Kavin Selva Ganesh, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, was allegedly murdered by a family member of a woman he had been in a long-term relationship with, as per the police. He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday, police said. The suspect, S Surjith, who has been identified as the woman's brother, is in police custody. As per Surjith's statement, he and his family were against the intercast relationship between his sister and Kavin.

Kamal Haasan films update

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life. The Mani Ratnam directorial was expected to become a raging blockbuster. Since the movie marks the return of Kamal and Mani 38 years after their iconic classic Nayakan. However, the film opened with negative reviews from critics, and the audience rejected it straightaway. Thug Life tanked, and it became his second colossal failure after Indian 2.

(With inputs from ANI)