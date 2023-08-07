Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

The cast of Prabhas and Prasanth Neel's Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire has been barred from talking to the media.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been the talk of the town since the release of its lavish teaser. Given that the film is helmed by KGF-fame Prasanth Neel and stars Prabhas, it has piqued the curiosity of the fans. Multiple fan theories and speculations have been doing the rounds online. To put an end to all that, the makers of the film have put a de facto gag order on the cast and the crew.

The makers of the film are maintaining a high level of secrecy around the project. As per a source close to the project, "The cast of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will not be giving any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the film's story getting out to the public. The makers want the audience to experience the grandness of Salaar in the trailer itself."

The date of trailer launch has not been announced yet but given that the film is releasing in September-end, industry insiders are speculating the trailer will be launched in a month’s time from now. Till then, the cast members have been asked to stay away from the media to avoid any info about the film accidentally going public.

Recently there were speculations that there is an international actor present in the film. The teaser had Tinu Anand talking in English and featured international fighters, hinting some global connect. The makers don’t want any hint about this and any other part of the film being leaked ahead of time, which is why the cast is being kept hidden from the media for now.

The upcoming action thriller stars Prabhas in the lead. The film is set to release on 28 September, 2023 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hombale Films production also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and JagapathiBabu. It is produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films.