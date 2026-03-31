Case filed against TVK chief Vijay for alleged poll code violations ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

The alleged violations include party cadres gathering before the time permitted by the officials to hold the campaign, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

TVK chief Vijay and his party cadres have been booked under various sections of BNS 2023, including alleged violation of MCC regulations during his campaign in the city for the April 23 polls, police sources said on Tuesday.

The Peravallur police booked cases under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, NS 126 (2) voluntarily causing obstruction from proceedings, Section 189 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 223 BNS 3(A) and 3 (5), sources said.

The alleged violations include party cadres gathering before the time permitted by the officials to hold the campaign, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

As many as 30 sound systems were used to conduct a roadshow of Vijay, and it was alleged that the rally caused disturbance to the public and prevented a smooth flow of vehicles, they said.

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is making its poll debut in the 2026 Assembly polls scheduled on April 23. Vijay commenced his election campaign from Perambur, one of the two constituencies where he is contesting the election. The other assembly seat he is contesting is Tiruchirappalli East.

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