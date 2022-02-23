Case filed against Mahesh Manjrekar for portraying children in objectionable manner

The case has been registered against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for showing children in an objectionable manner.

A complaint has been registered against filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) for portraying kids in an objectionable manner in his latest Marathi film ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’. Also read: Mahesh Manjrekar reacts to allegations of depicting women offensively in his film

As the Republic Bharat’s report, the case has been registered under IPC Sections 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT Act Sections 67, 67B. Earlier, The Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha had filed a complaint before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court seeking action against Manjrekar under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act.

Apart from Manjrekar, the complainant had also named Narendra and Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz, who are producers of the film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha', as accused in the case.

After this, the actor opened up about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said that he doesn’t plan to take it ahead, however, the producers will. He further mentioned that he is not the receipt of anything.

While speaking about the complaint, he said that his film has been censored by the authorities. He mentioned, “And we have a strict board, so if they didn’t find anything objectionable... It is an adult film. It is dark, so you need to watch it that way. So, I’m at a loss to answer your question.”

He clarified, “What can one do? One can only do their work and make movies. Everyone has the right to object, so I’m okay with that.”

While talking about showcasing women in a bad light, he said, “I’ve never tried (to sensationalise). I’ve never done that all my life. I’ve made more than 25 films, why should I feel the necessity (for it) now. This is a story that I liked years back. It’s written by a journalist and I felt it should be made into a film.”