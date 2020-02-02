Case against Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala, Mankirt Aulakh for glorifying gun culture, violence

Punjab police on Saturday registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirt Aulakh for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in a song uploaded on social media pages.

The duo were booked under sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC, Senior Superintendent of Police (Mansa), Narender Bhargav, said.

The police official further informed that preliminary inquiries have revealed that the song was recorded at Sidhu's residence in Mussa village of the Mansa district.

Bhargav said Moose Wala's song "Pakhiyan, pakhiyan.. gun vich panj goliyaan, ni tere panj veeran layi rakhiyan…Ni jidey uttey tu mardi, ohde uttey ikk 302 da parcha. (I have five bullets in my gun for your five brothers…The guy whom you love is already booked for murder)" evidentially promotes violence and gun culture. A video clip of the song was uploaded on social media sites, he added.

On Friday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had expressed deep concerns over the propagation of violence and gun culture in Punjabi songs. He had reiterated his government's firm commitment not to show any sort of complacency towards such singers who allure innocent youths into treading on the path of violence and hooliganism.

Notably, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already directed the Director General of Police of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh to ensure that no songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence are played even in the live shows.