CarryMinati's YouTube account hacked; fans troll hacker for asking bitcoins from Indians

CarryMinati aka Ajay Negar's YouTube account was hacked. His gaming channel called CarryIsLive, which is known for its content on gaming, was hacked, and the hacker asked for bitcoins while playing a video with the topic 'Chairty Stream: Help Assam & Bihar'.

For the uninitiated, CarryMinati had already conducted a live stream to donate money towards those affected by Assam and Bihar floods, through bitcoins. On noticing the same, Negar warned his fans that his account was hacked. He tweeted, "@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance."

3:59 AM. UPDATE- it is confirmed that carry minati's youtube account (carryislive) is being hacked by someone , he is displaying content related to bitcoin and showing option to donate through bitcoin #carryminati @CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/iBxnVPs2Lg July 25, 2020

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

After waking up to the news, fans trolled the hacker for asking bitcoins from Indians, when the same is banned in India. They also remembered how Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates' accounts were also hacked (even though their Twitter accounts were hacked).

Here are some of the reactions:

First Bill Gates, then Jeff Bezos and now Carryminati #carryminati pic.twitter.com/njBmD2pAdv — Arya Prasoon Sinha (@acofriane) July 25, 2020

#carryminati 's gaming channel got hacked. Le* CarryMinati fans who just woke up : pic.twitter.com/mLB650vGc6 — Er. Parth Trivedi (@PVT007007) July 25, 2020

#carryminati 's channel Carryislive got hacked... hacker's ask for bitcoin. Le YouTube security : pic.twitter.com/bfhiX6Xnze — (@tree_lochan) July 25, 2020

#carryminati. After the hackers asked for the bitcoin and India is banned the this currency pic.twitter.com/jVg2UGrv4t — Mohit Rajput The Hindu Sher follow back (@MohitRa61565388) July 25, 2020

Around 8 am, the live streaming (two videos) had disappeared (either deleted or taken down) from the YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Ajay Negar's YouTube channel CarryMinati was not under the hacker's target up until now.