CarryMinati's YouTube account hacked; fans troll hacker for asking bitcoins from Indians

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 10:09 PM IST

CarryMinati aka Ajay Negar's YouTube account was hacked. His gaming channel called CarryIsLive, which is known for its content on gaming, was hacked, and the hacker asked for bitcoins while playing a video with the topic 'Chairty Stream: Help Assam & Bihar'.

For the uninitiated, CarryMinati had already conducted a live stream to donate money towards those affected by Assam and Bihar floods, through bitcoins. On noticing the same, Negar warned his fans that his account was hacked. He tweeted, "@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance."

After waking up to the news, fans trolled the hacker for asking bitcoins from Indians, when the same is banned in India. They also remembered how Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates' accounts were also hacked (even though their Twitter accounts were hacked).

Here are some of the reactions:

Around 8 am, the live streaming (two videos) had disappeared (either deleted or taken down) from the YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Ajay Negar's YouTube channel CarryMinati was not under the hacker's target up until now.