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Carry On Jatta 4 trailer: Late Jaswinder Bhalla contines to steal the show, fans find Gippy Grewal's film trailer 'better than Dhamaal 4, Welcome 3'

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Carry On Jatta 4 trailer: Late Jaswinder Bhalla contines to steal the show, fans find Gippy Grewal's film trailer 'better than Dhamaal 4, Welcome 3'

Carry On Jatta 4 brings back Jaswinder Bhalla in action with impressive use of AI and CG. Fans are calling it more promising and funny than Welcome 3 and Dhamaal 4.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 07:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Carry On Jatta 4 trailer: Late Jaswinder Bhalla contines to steal the show, fans find Gippy Grewal's film trailer 'better than Dhamaal 4, Welcome 3'
A poster of Carry On Jatta 4 (Image source: Official handout)
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A week ahead of the release, Gippy Grewal dropped the theatrical trailer of Carry On Jatta 4, leaving his fans delighted with genuine comedy and a surprising tribute to the late comedy legend Jaswinder Bhalla. On Sunday, the official trailer was shared, and the biggest highlight from it was Advocate Dhillon (Jaswinder Bhalla). 

How does Jaswinder Bhalla continue to contribute to the film? 

For the unversed, Jaswinder passed away on August 22, 2025. However, he continues to remain the central character of the blockbuster franchise. The makers have brought back Bhalla with the impressive use of AI. 

Using advanced VFX and computer graphics (CG) technology, the makers have recreated the beloved actor on screen, allowing audiences to see him once again in the world of Carry On Jatta. The tribute has been executed with sensitivity and respect, making it one of the trailer's standout moments.

Gippy Grewal on giving tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla 

Speaking about the film,  actor and producer Gippy Grewal said, "This film is very special for all of us. Audiences will get everything they love about Carry On Jatta…comedy, confusion, entertainment, and memorable characters. At the same time, our tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla ji comes straight from the heart. We hope fans feel the same emotion and love when they watch it."

Fans' reactions to Carry On Jatta 4

Several netizens reacted positively to the trailer. A common thought was noticed that people called it funnier than Dhamaal 4 and Welcome to the Jungle. A netizen wrote, "This is so much better than Welcome 3, Dhamaal 4." Another netizen wrote, "This is what you call a true sequel. Not like the cash grab Dhamaal 4, Welcome 3." One of the netizens wrote, "Jaswinder Bhalla saab is the best part of the trailer." An internet user wrote, "Rs 200 crore paar iss baar."

Apart from Gippy and Bhalla, the movie also stars Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Pukhraj Bhalla, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmine Bajwa, and Sweetaj Brar in pivotal roles. Carry On Jatta 4 will release theatrically on 26 June worldwide.

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