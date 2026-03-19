Carry On Jatta 4 teaser: Gippy Grewal brings back late Jaswinder Bhalla through VFX, CGI, first look pay homage to Punjabi comic legend

Jaswinder Bhalla passed away in August 2025, but the team Carry On Jatta didn't let go of their Dhillon Saab. The VFX-recreated Jaswinder Bhalla in the Carry On Jatta 4 teaser took away all the limelight, leaving fans emotional.

After raking in Rs 100 crore, becoming the first Punjabi film to touch this milestone with Carry On Jatta 3, Gippy Grewal and director Smeep Kang return with Carry On Jatta 4. On Thursday, March 19, the teaser of Carry On Jatta 4 was dropped online. The highlight of the teaser is the return of the late legendary comedy icon Jaswinder Bhalla in a special appearance. Jaswinder was an integral part of the Carry On Jatta franchise. After his demise in 2025, it was considered that the franchise would continue without Bhalla. However, team Carry On Jatta brings back Bhalla in his celebrated character Adv Dhillon, leaving the fans emotional. For the unversed, Bhalla is celebrated for his impeccable comic timing. He remains one of the most beloved figures in Punjabi entertainment.

Gippy Grewal on recreating Jaswinder Bhalla for Carry On Jatta 4

Jaswinder Bhalla passed away before the shoot of the film began; his recreation has been achieved through a meticulous blend of advanced VFX and CG techniques. Speaking about the same, Gippy Grewal said, "Jaswinder Bhalla paaji wasn't just an actor to us, he was family, a guiding light, and the soul of Carry On Jatta. Bringing him back, even for a moment, is emotional beyond words. Through Carry On Jatta 4, we haven't recreated him; we are celebrating him. His laughter, his energy, his spirit, they still live with us, and always will. This is our humble tribute to a legend who never really left us."

How does the Carry On Jatta team bring Bhalla back?

As per the report, the recreation process spanned over six months, with footage from one of his earlier films carefully sourced and scanned to ensure an authentic and respectful representation. What makes this moment truly historic is that, for the first time in Punjabi cinema, a deceased artist is brought back to the screen. Carry On Jatta 4 also stars Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Jasmine Bajwa, and Sweetaj Brar. Presented by Humble Motion Pictures, Produced by Gippy Grewal & Ravneet Kaur Grewal, the film is set to release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.