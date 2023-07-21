Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Team Carry On Jatta 3 is a bonafide blockbuster, and it has set a new record in Punjabi cinema.

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa-starrer romantic comedy Carry On Jatta 3 is running successfully across the globe, and now the film has created a new record. Smeep Kang's directorial is the first Punjabi film from India that has collected Rs 100 crores worldwide.

The third instalment of the Carry On series stars an ensemble cast, including Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Kavita Kaushik in primary roles. Carry On Jatta 3 was released in cinemas on June 29, and in its third week, the movie crossed the lifetime business of the prequel, Carry On Jatta 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office update on his social media. Sharing posters of the film, Taran wrote in the caption, "CARRY ON JATTA 3’ CREATES HISTORY… #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3 sets a NEW BENCHMARK at the Worldwide #Boxoffice… Besides, #CarryOnJatta3 is #GippyGrewal’s HIGHEST GROSSING FILM, overtaking his previous best #CarryOnJatta2 by a big margin."

Here's the post

Well, Carry On Jatta isn't the first Punjabi film to collect Rs 100 crore worldwide. Fawad Khan-starrer, Bilal Lashari's directorial, The Legend Of Maula Jatt was the first Punjabi film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark. As per the media reports, The Legend Of Maula Jatt earned 150 crores PKR.

While promoting Carry On Jatta 3, Gippy spoke to DNA exclusively. During the conversation, Gippy admited that the action genre or serious films are not been explored much, and he shared his reasons. "We Punjabi are fun-loving, stress-free people. We love to laugh and spread laughter. So we love rom-com or family entertainers more. Also, we have little kids and elders as our audiences, so they won't be able to enjoy hardcore action films or depressing films." Sharing his view on the success of the family drama Ardaas franchise, Gippy said, "Our film Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan was a motivational film that spread hope and the message of not losing hope even in the most difficult phase, thus it worked brilliantly."

Grewal further added that he is bringing the action genre back with Warning 2. "We are working on making this genre bigger. My action film Warning (2021) was successful, so we are making Warning 2. The first part was a small film, made on a limited budget. But this time we have put in all our efforts. The film is shot on a mega-budget, and we're making it the biggest actioner from Punjab. Just like Carry On Jatta 3, Warning 2 will also have a pan-India release." Gippy's upcoming release includes Warning 2 and Jine Lahore Ni Vekhya.