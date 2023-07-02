Search icon
Carry On Jatta 3: Complaint filed against actors, director for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

The complaint was lodged by the president of the Youth Committee of Shiv Sena Hind, Ishant Sharma and the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sunil Kumar Bunty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

Smeep Kang-directed, Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa's film Carry On Jatta 3 has been released with a positive response from the masses. But a written complaint was lodged against the director and actors at the Jalandhar police station for hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was lodged by the president of the Youth Committee of Shiv Sena Hind, Ishant Sharma and the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sunil Kumar Bunty. 

Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali), Sunil Kumar Bunty told ANI, “ We filed a complaint on behalf of Shiv Sena Hind. In the film Carry On Jatta 3, which is aimed at Hindus, a Brahmin who is seen performing Havan rituals is humiliated in a scene. Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Gurpreet Ghuggi have violated the faith of millions of Hindus by throwing water on the Havan Kund. Because in Hindu religion if any ritual has to be done, then Havan is performed first.”

He further added, "So, today, we have filed a complaint against all of them and demanded that section 295 be imposed on them for hurting religious sentiments. And if an attempt is made by them to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab. For that Section 153 should be imposed." He said that such individuals attempt to increase their TRP by targeting the Hindu religion. "They would have destroyed or set the theatre on fire if this had happened to another caste. Hinduism is a very soft religion. That's why we went to the government first. If they won't act within 24 hours, then the director Kang and Gurpreet Ghuggi's house is in Jalandhar only. We will be protesting outside their homes.", Sunil said.

Youth committee president of Shiv Sena Hind, Ishant Sharma told Ani, "We saw the full film after people sent us the clip, and we came forward today. Our hearts are hurt that's why we came here to complain. If they believe this is inappropriate content, the scene is automatically deleted." Carry On Jatta 3 also stars Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, and Jaswinder Gill. 

