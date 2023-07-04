Carry on Jatta 3 box office: Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal film enters top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films in just 5 days

Credit: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Carry on Jatta 3, one of the most awaited Punjabi films, is being praised by film analytics and fans. The film which stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal in lead roles is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

Within 5 days, the film entered the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films. Carry on Jatta 3 has collected Rs 56.26 crore till now. On day 1 the film collected Rs 10.12 crore, it collected Rs 10.72 crore on day 2. Sonam Bajwa took to Instagram and expressed her happiness, she shared the poster of the film and its collection and wrote, “celebrating getting bigger and louder.”

Check out:

Netizens reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “best movie.” The second one mentioned, “rock kar di.” The third person said, “Wow Great Achievement.” The fourth one said, “Bohat vadiya soni kudi.”

Carry On Jatta 3, helmed by Sameep Kang, stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Jaswinder Bhalla among others. Meanwhile, while promoting her upcoming film, Carry On Jatta 3, Sonam opens up about the blunt nature of the internet and states that as there are admirers, there are persons who love to criticise.

She says, "There will be people who would be welcoming, more accepting of this change. And the criticism or getting trolled is also a part of social media. Everyone has a phone, and they can type whatever they want. You're not accountable for it. And...everyone has a right to express their views."

Sonam further clarifies that she didn't have any preconceived notions before doing that debated photoshoot and adds that she won't do anything that will make her feel uncomfortable. "If I am comfortable and if I find it okay...then other things don't bother me. When I did the photoshoot, I had no intention or thoughts that 'Oh I have to project it like that.' When I saw the footage, I found it esthetic."

