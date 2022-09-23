Captain OTT release date: When, where to watch Arya starrer Tamil sci-fi action thriller

Arya-Captain/Twitter

Captain OTT release date: Tamil sci-fi action thriller Captain will have its world digital premiere on September 30, streaming platform ZEE5 said Thursday. Written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, Captain features Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi as central characters and also stars Kavya Shetty, Simran and Harish Uthaman. The Arya-starrer movie boasts spectacular digital imagery and special effects that don’t fail to astonish the audience.

Produced by The Show People, Captain narrates the story of a team of soldiers, led by a brave military Captain, who undertakes a dangerous and life-threatening mission in a restricted forest area. As part of the operation, the team decides to uncover the mystifying truth behind the unexplainable massacre of previous teams that had visited this same site.

The film was released in theatres on September 8 and is finally headed for an OTT release.

READ: Dhokha Round D Corner review: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana starrer thriller is a Dhokha indeed

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the team is thrilled to add yet another Tamil title into its library following the success of Vikram and Yaanai. "The movie has phenomenal visuals paired with great performances by actors. 'Captain' also deals with multiple genres like action, sci-fi that the audience will enjoy. "At ZEE5, our endeavour is to always expand the entertainment canvas for consumers enabling them to explore a wider range of genres," Kalra said in a statement.

D Imman is credited as the music composer on Captain with S Yuva serving as the director of photography.

Originally released in Tamil, the film will also cater to Telugu audiences across more than 190 countries and territories.