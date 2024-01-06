Captain Miller trailer: Dhanush turns dacoit from army officer to save his people from Britishers in violent saga

The trailer of Captain Miller promises to be a cinematic treat with some eye-popping action set pieces and Dhanush's hard-hitting performance.

A week before the mega release the official trailer of Dhanush's Captain Miller arrived and left his fans craving more. On Saturday, the makers of Captain Miller dropped their trailer, giving a sneak peek into the world of Captain Miller (Dhanush). Arun Matheswaran-directed action drama revolves around the transformation of Miller, a British official into a dreaded, devilish dacoit.

Captain Miller becomes a threat to the Britishers as he is on a mission to protect his people and his country from the powerful authorities. The 2.54-minute trailer is loaded with bombastic action set pieces. The promo also hints at Dhanush's award-winning performance. His anger, his pain, and his portrayal of a living threat will surely impress every filmgoer.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was released several fans of Dhanush called it the 'Best movie of Pongal'. A netizen wrote, "Dhanush is easily one of the best and most versatile actors in India. Waiting to experience this in theatres." Another netizen wrote, "Tamil industry is always the best and love the way they the take audience so seriously and make massive films like these; Indian audience always are in search oh these kinds of films and whole credits to the Captain Miller team, artists and crew members; I just am waiting for this movie to hit the theatres soon and I'm waiting." One of the netizens wrote, "A trailer that gave goosebumps after a very long time. Thank you Arun sir. It’s definitely Dhanush sir’s festival." Another netizen wrote, "No words to say about action rush cuts. Deserve a national award for Dhanush."

Captain Miller will release in the festive period of Pongal, on January 12, 2024. The film will clash with several regional biggies such as Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Ayalaan, Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam, Tejja Saja's Hanu-Man, and Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas.