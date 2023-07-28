Headlines

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Meet Mohit Joshi, who will replace highest-paid CEO of Rs 1 lakh crore company; has package of...

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Also featuring Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, Dhanush's Captain Miller will release in theatres on December 15 this year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As soon as the clock struck past 12 am on Friday, July 28, the makers unveiled the teaser for Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller on the actor's 40th birthday. The teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot of the historical adventure film and shows the National Award-winning actor in his action-packed avatar with a rugged look.

Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed two action crime films, Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, featuring Vasanth Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. This is his first collaboration with Dhanush, who made his Hollywood debut with the spy thriller The Gray Man last year.

Fans are hugely impressed with the first visuals coming out of the film. One YouTube comment under the official teaser video read, "Mark my words this is going to be a milestone movie in Dhanush's career. It looks blood and bones with an intense story and acting, best wishes to the whole crew and cast and Happy Birthday dear Dhanush keep rocking", while another netizen wrote, "This movie is going to be one of the best action adventure movies for Dhanush."

A YouTube user commented, "Wow, the art department and the stunt department have done a great job, visualisation of the period film works real well hats off to the team of Captain Miller", while one of Dhanush's fan even compared his film to the blockbuster KGF series by Prashanth Neel and Yash as he wrote, "This movie will explode our minds in the theatre! Giving us KGF vibes! Can’t wait to watch."

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan & Arjun Thyagarajan under their banner Sathya Jyoti Films, Captain Miller also features Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The film will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages on December 15 later this year.

READ | Not Rajinikanth's Jailer, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, or Dhanush's Captain Miller, this is the most-awaited Tamil film of 2023

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Why is the Parliament quaking due to Manipur violence? Centre vs INDIA dispute continues

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

SSC JE 2023: Apply for 1324 Junior Engineer posts at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

Noida to get 150-metre-tall mall at Greater Noida Expressway; location, facilities, shop rates revealed

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE