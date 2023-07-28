Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

Also featuring Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, Dhanush's Captain Miller will release in theatres on December 15 this year.

As soon as the clock struck past 12 am on Friday, July 28, the makers unveiled the teaser for Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller on the actor's 40th birthday. The teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot of the historical adventure film and shows the National Award-winning actor in his action-packed avatar with a rugged look.

Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed two action crime films, Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, featuring Vasanth Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. This is his first collaboration with Dhanush, who made his Hollywood debut with the spy thriller The Gray Man last year.

Fans are hugely impressed with the first visuals coming out of the film. One YouTube comment under the official teaser video read, "Mark my words this is going to be a milestone movie in Dhanush's career. It looks blood and bones with an intense story and acting, best wishes to the whole crew and cast and Happy Birthday dear Dhanush keep rocking", while another netizen wrote, "This movie is going to be one of the best action adventure movies for Dhanush."

A YouTube user commented, "Wow, the art department and the stunt department have done a great job, visualisation of the period film works real well hats off to the team of Captain Miller", while one of Dhanush's fan even compared his film to the blockbuster KGF series by Prashanth Neel and Yash as he wrote, "This movie will explode our minds in the theatre! Giving us KGF vibes! Can’t wait to watch."

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan & Arjun Thyagarajan under their banner Sathya Jyoti Films, Captain Miller also features Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The film will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages on December 15 later this year.



