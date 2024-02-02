Twitter
Headlines

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

Valentine's Week Full List 2024: Rose Day to propose day, all you need to know about 7 days of love

DNA TV Show: What is cervical cancer and how it develops in women?

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

Valentine's Week Full List 2024: Rose Day to propose day, all you need to know about 7 days of love

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Health benefits of eating soaked anjeer (figs) every morning

Youngest batters to score 200 in Tests

10 facts about space that will blow your mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Captain Miller OTT release: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar-starrer gets it's digital release, but there's a catch

Riteish Deshmukh shares hilarious memory of Celebrity Cricket League: 'When I got married...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Captain Miller OTT release: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar-starrer gets it's digital release, but there's a catch

Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller had an impressive run at the box office, and now the film will be available on OTT. Arun Matheswaran-directed will be out on digital, but there is a catch. Captain Miller will be available on Prime Video from February 9 but in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The Hindi version of Captain Miller won't be included in Prime Video, and it seems like another OTT giant will release the Hindi version of Dhanush-starrer. 

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 09:51 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller had an impressive run at the box office, and now the film will be available on OTT. Arun Matheswaran-directed will be out on digital, but there is a catch. Captain Miller will be available on Prime Video from February 9 but in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The Hindi version of Captain Miller won't be included in Prime Video, and it seems like another OTT giant will release the Hindi version of Dhanush-starrer. 

Here's the post

Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother’s death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary Captain Miller.

“Captain Miller is set in the 1930s and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional,” said director Arun Matheswaran in a statement. “The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received. Captain Miller is our labour of love, and I am excited that the film will now reach viewers across India and the world, with Prime Video.”

Captain Miller was released in cinemas on January 12, clashing with another Tamil biggie, Ayalaan. Captain Miller also faced stiff competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Venkatesh Saindhav. Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. The duo has earlier worked together in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tata betting big on Apple iPhone in India, may partner with Rs 5964 crore…

Meet Russell Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s father and Mukesh Ambani’s ‘samdhi’, he owns Rs 5599 crore company, net worth is...

Darasing Khurana urges fans to get in touch with spirituality, says 'it helps people be a good leader'

Meet IPS officer, who left high-paying job to prepare for UPSC exam, cracked it 4 times, is currently posted at...

Lava launches new smartphone with 128GB storage, 6.5-inch display

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE