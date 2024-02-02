Captain Miller OTT release: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar-starrer gets it's digital release, but there's a catch

Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller had an impressive run at the box office, and now the film will be available on OTT. Arun Matheswaran-directed will be out on digital, but there is a catch. Captain Miller will be available on Prime Video from February 9 but in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The Hindi version of Captain Miller won't be included in Prime Video, and it seems like another OTT giant will release the Hindi version of Dhanush-starrer.

Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller had an impressive run at the box office, and now the film will be available on OTT. Arun Matheswaran-directed will be out on digital, but there is a catch. Captain Miller will be available on Prime Video from February 9 but in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The Hindi version of Captain Miller won't be included in Prime Video, and it seems like another OTT giant will release the Hindi version of Dhanush-starrer.

Here's the post

Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother’s death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary Captain Miller.

“Captain Miller is set in the 1930s and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional,” said director Arun Matheswaran in a statement. “The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received. Captain Miller is our labour of love, and I am excited that the film will now reach viewers across India and the world, with Prime Video.”

Captain Miller was released in cinemas on January 12, clashing with another Tamil biggie, Ayalaan. Captain Miller also faced stiff competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Venkatesh Saindhav. Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. The duo has earlier worked together in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.