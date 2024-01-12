Headlines

Captain Miller movie review: Dhanush's violent saga brilliantly blends entertainment with socio-political commentary

With Captain Miller, Dhanush hits it out of the park. He carries the film on his talented shoulders and makes sure to give you an unforgettable experience.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

article-main
Dhanush in Captain Miller (Image source: Twitter)
Director: Arun Matheswaran

Cast: Dhanush, Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Elango Kumaravel, and others

Where to watch: Theatres 

Ratings: 4 stars

Movies based on the life of dacoits have always made for fascinating watches. A story about a suppressed individual who transforms into a messiah-like figure will always find its audience. The challenge is how the director adds uniqueness to this template. Before watching Captain Miller, I had the same question. After watching it, I say with joy that Dhanush-starrer is not just paisa-vasool but something new as well. 

Captain Miller is the story of Easan (Dhanush), who lives with his mother and brother in a village where they are suppressed for years by a wealthy king and British colonisers. Dhanush and his people are considered mere insects. Due to the caste system and discrimination, they have not been allowed to enter their deity, Konnar Devta's temple for the past 600 years. Easan decides to change his destiny and earn respect for himself by joining the British Army. Soon, he embarks on a journey, becoming a dreaded killing machine, dacoit Captain Miller. 

What works in the favour of Captain Miller is the screenplay. The film has several sub-plots. Dhanush wants to spearhead a revolution against the Britishers. He wishes to end the discrimination in his village. And he also goes on a journey to redeem himself. All these aspects are shown interchangeably, and it might confuse you initially, but comes down to a satisfying conclusion. 

Speaking about performances, Dhanush hits it out of the park. He carries the film on his talented shoulders and makes sure to give you an unforgettable experience. His pain of committing a crime to change his life, and the anguish with which he kills dozens of men will make you forget Dhanush- the actor. Even without dialogue, Dhanush emotes with his eyes. 

Captain Miller is one of the most violent films of his career, and the film has brilliant action set pieces, especially in the second half. After a point, I lost the body count, because Miller was slaying baddies left, right, and centre. Apart from Dhanush, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar shines in his extended cameo. Captain Miller also has well-sketched female characters, and actresses Priyanka Arul Mohan and Nivedhithaa Sathish did commendable jobs. 

With Captain Miller, director Arun Matheswaran (known for Rocky and Saani Kaayidham) has gone one up in his filmography. The film taps into various socio-political issues and addresses social evils like caste-based discrimination, making strong social commentary. GV Prakash Kumar's music also deserves a mention for adding thrill with the BGM. The music adds more value to the narrative.

The movie has a few shortcomings as well. The movie's first half did test my patience. After the first engaging 10-15 minutes, the movie slips into melodrama, which made me feel disconnected. Also, the pre-interval chase sequence was a bit stretched. Even the second half dragged a bit, but thankfully the movie redeems itself with the climax. Certain portions could have been easily edited, as it has hampered the narrative. A few characters deserve a proper closure and background, but the narrative is around Captain Miller, leaving others in the shadows. And maybe, a few twists and turns will make you scratch your head. 

Overall, Captain Miller balances social commentary with perfect masala entertainment. It has given the perfect start to the Tamil film industry in 2024. It lays the foundation for a new franchise (yes, the movie ends with a hint of the sequel).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

